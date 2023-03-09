Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessDesk

Ryman retail bookbuild clears at 25c premium

BusinessDesk
2 mins to read
Fletcher Building's boss says he is not keen to 'get greedy' on Gib prices this year, while Ryman Healthcare's boss explains what led to its surprise $900m capital raise. Video / NZ Herald

Fletcher Building's boss says he is not keen to 'get greedy' on Gib prices this year, while Ryman Healthcare's boss explains what led to its surprise $900m capital raise. Video / NZ Herald

Ryman Healthcare has completed its retail bookbuild, achieving just a 25 cent per share premium compared with the $1 achieved in the institutional bookbuild last month.

The $902 million one-for-2.81 rights issue was always going

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from BusinessDesk