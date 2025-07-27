Genesis says no deal, no Rankine unit

Our electricity system is at a crossroads. Who will pay to keep the lights on, prices down and businesses running? Video / Alyse Wright, Michael Craig, Mark Mitchell

The energy sector is fast approaching a series of crucial decisions that will shape its direction for decades ahead.

The collapse of gas supply in recent years has left the country dealing with an energy shortage when the rain does not fall, the wind does not blow, the sun does not shine, and the coal piles get low.

This has raised questions about whether the current market system is fit for purpose.

Regulators are looking at changes to market settings.

Ministers are considering calls for more radical changes including whether the four major electricity companies should have their market power curtailed in some way, or even broken up entirely.