Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Zespri’s kiwifruit export earnings take a bruising in stormy year

By
3 mins to read
Grower returns in 2022-2023 knocked down from record highs. Photo / File

Grower returns in 2022-2023 knocked down from record highs. Photo / File

A $534 million bill for fruit quality shortfalls and a dive in grower payments have soured kiwifruit marketer Zespri’s financial results for 2022-2023, a year the sweetheart export industry would rather forget.

Severe weather and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business