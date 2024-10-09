Zespri’s case against illegal gold kiwifruit planting goes to new court

New Zealand SunGold growers pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for a licence to grow the variety.

Zespri’s legal action in China over rogue planting there of New Zealand’s bestselling gold kiwifruit is being shifted to a new court.

The global kiwifruit marketer said its civil case to address pirated plantings of the variety known as Gold3 was continuing and would be transferred to the Wuhan Intermediate People’s Court.

This court was an experienced intellectual property court which had heard numerous cases relating to plant variety right infringement, Zespri said in its latest industry newsletter.

Last year, Zespri estimated there were close to 8000 hectares of Gold3 SunGold fruit growing illegally in China, but said expansion seemed to have slowed.

The area compares closely with New Zealand plantings of SunGold vines.