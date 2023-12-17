Voyager 2023 media awards
Zespri sales hit $1 billion in Asia-Pacific despite lower kiwifruit offering

Zespri export volumes to the Asia-Pacific market in the 2024 season set to jump.

Zespri says sales of kiwifruit to the Asia-Pacific region have topped $1 billion this season, despite a smaller crop offering.

Last season total sales to the region earned $1.15b, but with more fruit sent there.

