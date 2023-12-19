Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Zespri identifies major lost opportunity for SunGold kiwifruit

By
3 mins to read
Zespri has a 5000ha limit on its overseas growing activities.

Zespri has a 5000ha limit on its overseas growing activities.

Zespri’s grower-owners could soon be called on to rethink the limit they’ve put on offshore production of market favourite SunGold kiwifruit, as the global exporter identified a massive opportunity gap it says could be filled

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business