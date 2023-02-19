Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Z Energy fuel sales bounce back after Covid restrictions

Tamsyn Parker
By
3 mins to read
Ampol bought Z Energy in May last year. Photo / Dean Purcell

Ampol bought Z Energy in May last year. Photo / Dean Purcell


Z Energy fuel sales rose 19 per cent in the nearly eight months ending December 2022 compared with the same period in 2021 which was heavily impacted by Covid-19 lockdowns.

The fuel retailer which

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business