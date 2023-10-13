Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / Business
Premium

'You can taste the climate change': Winemakers confront extreme weather

7 minutes to read
New York Times
By Patricia Cohen

“You can taste the climate change.”

Frédéric Chaudière, a third-generation winemaker in the French village of Mormoiron, took a sip of white wine and set down his glass.

The tastes of centuries-old varieties are being

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.