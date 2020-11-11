Xero increases profit amid pandemic - but growth slows

Xero chief executive Steve Vamos with founder and director Rod Drury. Photo / File

Xero continued to increase profit and revenue during a pandemic-hit first-half - but subscriber growth slowed.

The ASX-listed cloud-accounting software company reported a net profit of $34.5m for the six months to September, against its breakeven ($1.2m profit) result for the first half of FY2020.

Ebitda increased to $120.8m from the year-ago $55.9m.

Operating revenue increased 21 per cent to $409m as Xero added 396,000 customers against its year-go number (and 164,000 against its full-year FY2020 number) for a total of 2.45m subscribers.

Xero said its monthly revenue run-rate was 15 per cent ahead of last year and equated to FY2021 revenue of $877.6m.

Xero shares closed at an all-time high of $A$122.71 yesterday, for a market cap of A$17.2 billion ($17.35b).

If the company had maintained its local listing, it would now be the second most valuable company on the NZX behind Fisher & Paykel Healthcare ($19.1b).

