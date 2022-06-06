Would watchdog let Sky buy MediaWorks? Expert's verdict

Sky's potential takeover of MediaWorks would require shareholder and Commerce Commission approval. Photo / File

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Sky TV has confirmed it is in talks to buy MediaWorks - which operates in the radio and advertising markets following the sale of its TV business to Discovery in 2020.

Any deal will require shareholder approval, plus the green light from the Commerce Commission - which will have to assess if it would lessen competition.

The regulator shot down a previous deal involving Sky - its proposed merger with Vodafone NZ, which the pair abandoned in 2017 after a failed High Court challenge.

The ComCom also blocked a proposed merger between NZ Herald publisher NZME and Stuff in the same year, arguing it would concentrate too much media influence in one business, with the High Court and Court of Appeal backing its decision in 2018.

MediaWorks' earlier sale of its TV business should help smooth the regulatory path if a Sky buyout is ultimately proposed, a leading competition lawyer tells the Herald.

"Taking a traditional approach there is no horizontal or vertical overlap so you would not expect issues unless they were vertical and conglomerate issues," says the lawyer, who has been involved with several major merges, and requested anonymity.

"The commission obviously was concerned about that with Sky-Vodafone," he says.

In 2017, the regulator said that Sky's (then) dominance in premium sports rights could be leveraged to give it an edge in the mobile market.

But there is greater contestability in the markets where MediaWorks operates today - billboards, where it faces competition from Ooh Media (the Australian company that bought Adshel), and radio, where the market is divided between stations in the MediaWorks and NZME sables

"So while you would expect scrutiny, this deal would not seem to give the merged entity the ability to increase prices or reduce quality or be a bottleneck that somehow prevented competitors from competing, or having a portfolio of products that others couldn't match given the range bundling options available," the lawyer says.

"So at first blush, I wouldn't expect this to be problematic."

Sky TV shares were down 2 per cent in early trading this morning at $2.46.