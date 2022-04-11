The boss' payment note went viral on Reddit. Photo / Reddit

An employee at a gym has savaged her boss after he threatened to fire staff if they spoke about their wages.

This comes after the business owner of a Planet Fitness gym in Kentucky, US, was slammed after another worker posted on Reddit. Although the boss – who is only identified as Jer – claimed that talk about pay was illegal, the National Labor Relations Act in the US actually grants workers the right to speak about their wages and salaries.

The original note read: "Effective immediately, conversing about wages (both on duty and off duty) is strictly forbidden. This is considered proprietary information and as such, it is protected legally.

"If you are overheard speaking (OR LISTENING TO!!) a conversation in which wages are discussed, you will receive disciplinary action up to and including termination."

Now, another employee at the gym – named Shelly – has posted a savage response to the original note, in which her fellow employees list their pay. The printed letter, which appears to have been placed in the gym's tea room, is also dotted with hammer and sickles, representative of the Communist Party.

"Seeing as you're a manager in the great illustrious word (sic) of Planet Fitness gym franchises, it may behoove (sic) you to become familiar with the laws pertaining to it," she writes. "Sprinkling legalese and word-salad across an 8.5x11 paper you printed does not a legal doc make.

"Needless to say, you can't legally tell us not to discuss wages in the good ol' U.S. of A. We will continue to do so."

Alongside the list of printed wages of her colleagues, others have also handwritten their hourly pay rates on the letter.

Shelly then signs off the note as: "Love, $10.50 an hour Shelly."

An employee shared a savage response to the original note. Photo / Reddit

On Reddit, users savaged the Planet Fitness boss and applauded Shelly's "ballsy" gesture.

"I don't understand why he's concerned about them discussing their pay when it's a 50 cent difference," one wrote.

"Shelly detonated a tactical nuke in the break room," shared another.

"I'm glad she had the balls to post it. Most employees would just keep their head down and keep at their grindstone," another wrote.