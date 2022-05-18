Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Woolworths NZ wins 'landmark' $325,000 against trade competitor opponent

6 minutes to read
Woolworths NZ's site is at 201 Halswell Rd, Christchurch. Photo / supplied

Woolworths NZ's site is at 201 Halswell Rd, Christchurch. Photo / supplied

NZ Herald

A Christchurch business which opposed one of New Zealand's largest supermarket chains has been ordered to pay a "landmark" $325,000, one of the largest awards made against a party ruled to be a trade competitor.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.