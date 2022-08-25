Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Woolworths NZ earnings rise amid supermarket sector pressure

BusinessDesk
By Ella Somers
4 mins to read
Woolworths owns Countdown supermarkets. Photo / NZME

Woolworths owns Countdown supermarkets. Photo / NZME

Lockdowns helped boost Woolworths New Zealand earnings through the first half of its 2022 financial year, but these gains shrank in its second half due to the Omicron outbreak.

The retail giant, which operates Countdown

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.