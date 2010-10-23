Wool industry on Cup warpath

All Black beanies and scarves are made from synthetic fibres. Photo / Kenny Rodger

The beleaguered wool industry is lobbying government and the New Zealand Rugby Union (NZRU) to have All Black supporters' gear made of wool rather than man-made fibres.



Official All Blacks' merchandise such as beanies and scarves, produced for the NZRU under licence by Adidas, are made of synthetics.



With the Rugby World Cup approaching, Federated Farmers, wool exporters and wool clothing manufacturers have launched a campaign to get at least some of the merchandise made from natural, homegrown fibre.



This week, the group wrote to NZRU chief executive Steve Tew, Prime Minister John Key and Agriculture Minister David Carter, offering to make additional woollen All Blacks gear.



The All Blacks brand was quintessentially New Zealand, they wrote. "Giving supporters only the choice of oil-based fibres flies in the face of this organic support." It also failed to support taxpayers, who funded $1.5 million worth of grants to the NZRU last year.



Federated Farmers meat and fibre chairman Bruce Wills said the wool industry had been through hard times and simple moves such as this made a difference. "We're known for our wool and rugby and we are not matching up the two."



Wayne Russell, general manager of the Kiwi Sock Company in Norsewood, said there was plenty of capacity in the apparel industry to manufacture wool merchandise. The NZRU has argued that wool items would be too costly.



Russell said the products would be more expensive than those made out of synthetics but he believed some fans would pay extra.



"If you've come to see the Rugby World Cup from Europe I think you'd be looking for some quality souvenirs if you've spent all that money."



The campaign is backed by sheep farmer and former All Black Richard Loe, who said the Government had poured a lot of money into the Rugby World Cup and initiatives to help the primary industries, such as the Wool Taskforce set up by Carter.



"Yet no one's thought of bringing the two together for mutual benefit," he said.



Loe farms merino and crossbred breeds on his property near the Waimakariri Gorge in Canterbury. In the mid-1990s he was getting $4-5/kg for his wool. "This last season you struggled to get $2."



Wool prices had improved in the past couple of months but would need to get up to $6 for crossbred, or carpet, wool to be viable.



Carter is on a world trip promoting New Zealand wool and was due to meet Prince Charles on Friday to discuss his Commonwealth wool campaign.



"This issue is far greater than just rugby jerseys. I want to assure wool growers that the Government is doing its best for this product," he said.