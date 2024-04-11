Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Wishbone liquidation: Outlook grim for creditors owed $6.8 million from popular cafe chain

Cameron Smith
By
3 mins to read
Wishbone went into liquidation in August last year. Photo / Dean Purcell

Wishbone went into liquidation in August last year. Photo / Dean Purcell

Creditors are set to be left with a significant shortfall after liabilities for popular cafe chain Wishbone have nearly tripled since the initial liquidator’s report.

The Woodward Group, which operated the Wishbone food brand,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business