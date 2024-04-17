Wire service CPI error causes brief dip in NZ dollar

A wire service mistake caused initial selling in the New Zealand dollar after the release of the consumers price index. Photo / 123RF

A mistake by financial news wire Bloomberg when reporting the consumers price index prompted selling in the New Zealand dollar, with the currency rebounding when the correct number came out.

Initial coverage of the number put the increase in the consumers price index at 3.7 per cent for the 12 months to March, and not the correct number of 4.0 per cent issued by Stats NZ.

“That wrong-footed some people and the Kiwi cross rates spiked in the wrong direction for a while until they got the right number up,” Westpac senior markets strategist Imre Speizer said.

The erroneous number was enough to push the currency down by about eight basis points against the US dollar to US58.78c.

The currency, which had been under downward pressure from a strong greenback, then rallied to US58.98c.

In the interest rate markets, the key two-year swap rate rose by about 5 basis points to 5.20 per cent.

Market participants said the data was likely to push out expectations of when the Reserve Bank would start cutting rates.

In the run-up to Stat’s NZ’s release, market pricing had suggested a cut in the OCR, which sits at 5.5 per cent, was likely in August.

ANZ strategist David Croy said that while the CPI was broadly in line with expectations, there were some “troubling aspects” in the non-tradeables, or domestic, inflation numbers.

“At the headline level, everything is going the Reserve Bank’s way, but at a composite level, it’s not so reassuring,” Croy said.

“There is no smoking gun here for the market if it wants to push for earlier OCR cuts,” he said.

Stats NZ said non-tradeable inflation was 5.8 per cent in the 12 months to the March 2024 quarter, driven by rent, construction of new houses, and cigarettes and tobacco.

Tradeable inflation was 1.6 per cent in the 12 months to the March 2024 quarter, driven by higher petrol and international accommodation prices.

