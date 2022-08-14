(From left) HB Rescue Helicopter Trust's Cornelius Venter, the Cancer Society's Janice Klinkhamer and the Property Brokers' Joe Snee. Photo / Supplied

(From left) HB Rescue Helicopter Trust's Cornelius Venter, the Cancer Society's Janice Klinkhamer and the Property Brokers' Joe Snee. Photo / Supplied

The crowd dug deep at the Property Brokers Hawke's Bay Charity Auction to raise more than $70,700 for local charities and the company's community fund.

Property Brokers Hawke's Bay regional manager Joe Snee said hundreds of people came together at the Toitoi Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre in Hastings to raise funds.

"Everyone had a great time and bid up large," Snee said.

"This amazing result wouldn't have been possible without the hard work of the incredible Property Brokers team, our generous sponsors and supporters, and the wonderful Hawke's Bay community who put their hands in their pocket to support this wonderful cause."

The sell-out evening saw 400 people attend the event last Thursday, where 44 items were auctioned and an additional 38 items in the silent auction.

More than $70,000 was raised to provide much-needed support for Hawke's Bay Cancer Society, Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter, and the Property Brokers Hawke's Bay Community Fund.

Area manager Grant Bailey and residential sales consultant Kevin Waggs engaged the entire room by "kicking into the auction in true explosive style, leaving the crowd bidding up a storm and laughing the night away.

"I was blown away by the quality of the auction items, which ranged from a one-hour sail on a Maori waka to amazing trips away, a five-course degustation in-home experience, signed Magpies jersey, David Trubridge lights, and more," Snee said.

Popular items on the night included fantastic accommodation for six people in Waimarama, the David Trubridge lights, a weekend escape for four to Porangahau Beach, a go-kart experience, plus a half-day fishing trip in Napier.