Will we escape recession? Big number for economy looms

The country will learn today if the economy is humming along or jammed in a recession. Photo / Dean Purcell

Kiwis will learn today if the country dodged recession.

Although many pundits have predicted new GDP stats will show New Zealand escaping the dreaded R-word, concerns remain about the country's economic performance.

Stats NZ is expected to release figures for the June quarter at about 10.45am.

And bank economists have taken divergent views, with some picking only 0.4 per cent growth and others forecasting 1.6 per cent growth.

Activity indicators from business and consumer surveys had been very soft, as had retail sales and manufacturing data, ANZ senior economist Miles Workman said earlier this week.

Only the construction sector had continued to outperform expectations and Workman predicted 0.4 per cent growth.

But Westpac chief economist Michael Gordon highlighted the border reopening and resumption of overseas tourism as likely to boost travel services, accommodation, and arts and recreation.

He picked 1.6 per cent growth.

"A result in line with our view would emphasise that the New Zealand economy remains far from recession. Indeed, the challenge is one of an economy that is running too hot," he said earlier.

GDP rose 3.0 per cent in the last three months of 2021 but fell 0.2 per cent in the first three months of this year.

Australia, Canada, the European Union and UK all avoided recession in the second quarter but the United States' economy shrank by 0.4 per cent.

Yesterday, new stats showed exports rose in the June quarter but New Zealand still recorded a trade deficit.

The country's seasonally adjusted current account balance was a $7.1 billion deficit in the June 2022 quarter, down $1.7b from the previous quarter.

Food costs have risen dramatically in the past year with fruit and vegetable prices shooting up 15 per cent.