Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Will there be enough cables for the clean energy transition?

Financial Times
12 mins to read
Wind turbines in front of a coal fired power plant near Jackerath, Germany. The planned NeuConnect electricity cable between the UK abd will enable the two G7 economies to trade electricity directly for the first time. Photo / Martin Meissner, AP

Wind turbines in front of a coal fired power plant near Jackerath, Germany. The planned NeuConnect electricity cable between the UK abd will enable the two G7 economies to trade electricity directly for the first time. Photo / Martin Meissner, AP

Crossing more than 700km of seabed between the Isle of Grain, south-east England, and Fedderwarden, north-west Germany, the planned NeuConnect electricity cable will enable the two G7 economies to trade electricity directly for the first

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business