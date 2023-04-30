Voyager 2022 media awards
Will looser LVR restrictions reignite the housing market?

Jenée Tibshraeny
5 mins to read
Looser LVR restrictions expected to help first-home buyers the most. Photo /Fiona Goodall

The Reserve Bank’s (RBNZ) proposal to ease mortgage lending restrictions is expected to lift the lacklustre housing market – but perhaps only at the margins.

The regulator wants to loosen loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions to

