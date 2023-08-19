Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Will a2 Milk’s result revive its flagging share price?

Jamie Gray
By
3 mins to read
A2 Milk is set to report another earnings lift on Monday. Photo / Richard Leonard

A2 Milk is set to report another earnings lift on Monday. Photo / Richard Leonard

A2 Milk looks set to book improved earnings for what would have been a difficult year when it reports on Monday.

Forsyth Barr expects the dairy and infant formula marketer to report a net profit

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business