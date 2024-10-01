Advertisement
Why the Foodstuffs merger decision is likely headed to the High Court

Kate MacNamara
By
Business Journalist·NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Foodstuffs North Island chief executive Chris Quin says he'll wait until the Commerce Commission releases full reasons for declining the company's merger application before taking any next steps.

ANALYSIS

Chris Quin chose his words carefully in describing the next steps Foodstuffs will take following the rejection of his firm’s merger application by the Commerce Commission. But it is clear court action is now a likely next step for disappointed supermarket giants Foodstuffs South Island (FSSI) and

