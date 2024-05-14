Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Why social investment bonds could be the coalition’s big idea - Richard Prebble

By
5 mins to read
Finance Minister Nicola Willis delivers first pre-Budget speech to the Hutt Valley Chamber of Commerce this morning.

OPINION

No sooner had I written that our politicians do not give big speeches than Nicola Willis gave a big speech. The speech’s big new idea got little coverage.

The minister is out

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business