Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Why Rupert Murdoch really called off his fifth engagement

Daily Telegraph UK
By Rosa Silverman
6 mins to read
Rupert Murdoch met Ann Lesley Smith, inset, at his Bel Air vineyard last year. Photos / AP, Facebook

Rupert Murdoch met Ann Lesley Smith, inset, at his Bel Air vineyard last year. Photos / AP, Facebook

Ann Lesley Smith has a motto: “Where your problems are, there is a pearl.” But when it comes to the problems with her recent engagement to Rupert Murdoch, it seems there was not so much

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business