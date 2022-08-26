Voyager 2022 media awards
Why pay Inland Revenue your provisional tax - when it's cheaper to wait?

Matt Nippert
4 mins to read
A sharp rise in interest rates has many taxpayers weighing up whether to incurr a 5 per cent penalty instead of the now much-higher cost of borrowing to settle their bill with IRD. Photo / 123rf

Recent rises in interest rates, coupled with the removal of interest charges on some late tax payments, mean that hundreds of thousands of taxpayers are probably financially better-off if they don't pay Inland Revenue on

