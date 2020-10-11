Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Why jokes at work make more sense than ever

4 minutes to read

Humour can make a significant difference in the workplace. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By: Pilita Clark

I have been lucky to have worked with a lot of clever, funny people and I thought of them all last week as I watched Boris Johnson make an online speech to his Conservative party's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.