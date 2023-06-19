Voyager 2023 media awards
Why it seems everything we knew about the global economy is no longer true

New York Times

While the world’s eyes were on the pandemic, China and the war in Ukraine, the paths to prosperity and shared interests have grown murkier.

When the world’s business and political leaders gathered in 2018 at

