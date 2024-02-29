Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Why is the New Zealand sharemarket failing to fire? - Stock Takes

Tamsyn Parker
By
6 mins to read
The New Zealand sharemarket has failed to fire this year. Photo / File

The New Zealand sharemarket has failed to fire this year. Photo / File

There’s been a stellar run for sharemarkets in the United States, Japan and Europe with fresh highs being hit. The S&P 500 has risen in 15 of the last 17 weeks - a record that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business