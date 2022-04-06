Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Why having all your money in a rental property at retirement is a big mistake

6 minutes to read
Deciding how to spend you retirement savings can be tough. Photo / File

Tamsyn Parker
By
Tamsyn Parker

Personal Finance Editor

Martin Hawes reckons the biggest mistake retirees can make is having all their savings in one asset class - whether that be a rental property or term deposits in the bank.

The former financial adviser,

