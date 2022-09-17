Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Why finding a Vodafone TV replacement may cost you

By Peter Griffin
4 mins to read
Vodafone TV is scheduled to close, despite amassing more than 100,000 users. Photo / File

Vodafone TV is scheduled to close, despite amassing more than 100,000 users. Photo / File

Vodafone TV is closing down, and finding a good replacement may be costly.

History is littered with beloved gadgets that were nevertheless cancelled.

Remember the sleek Motorola Razr flip phone of the early 2000s? Or

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.