Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Why dodging the tax department could backfire on you - Mary Holm

Mary Holm
By
11 mins to read
Taxes pay for medical care, roads and schooling. Photo / 123RF

Taxes pay for medical care, roads and schooling. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

Tax dodging is selfish

Q: I have followed your articles in the NZ Herald for some time. I find it appalling and upsetting that many people seek your advice on how to beat the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business