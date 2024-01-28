Why ‘boring’ investing trends are back

Meme stocks are out, more traditional investing methods are in. Photo / file

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s why investors are turning away from meme stocks, to more traditional investing methods. Hosted by Frances Cook.

It’s been a wild few years on the sharemarket. When interest rates were so low, other types of investments didn’t seem too interesting, so investors flooded to shares.

That led to a sugar rush on the market, sky-rocketing values, and trends like meme stocks taking over social media.

Well as anyone can tell you after a binge on junk food, sometimes you’re left craving a salad, and it seems that’s what investors are feeling now.

The more boring side of investing is making a comeback, with other types of investments such as bonds, and even savings accounts.

So here’s what to know as we head into another fun year of making the most of our money.

For the latest podcast I talked to Dean Anderson from Kernel.

For the interview, listen to the podcast here.

