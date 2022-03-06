Voyager 2021 media awards
Why a Ukrainian in Queenstown is raising $20m for NZ startups

9 minutes to read
NZVC's Ukranian born founder "A more equitable nation is just more stable and more predictable. And when you have the choice of where to start a business, you want to control your risks."

Everything's relative.

An investor presentation that Mark Pavlyukovskyy put together for his new $20 million venture capital fund, NZVC, touts New Zealand as an oasis of political stability. And it promotes the way our social

