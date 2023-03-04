Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Who to fire? How the biggest companies plan mass lay-offs

Financial Times
7 mins to read
As rising interest rates cause economic growth to slow, big companies embark on mass lay-offs. Photo / Marten Bjork

As rising interest rates cause economic growth to slow, big companies embark on mass lay-offs. Photo / Marten Bjork

By Brooke Masters and FT reporters

Job cuts are very much on corporate minds. A first round of swinging culls hit the technology sector in November. US companies including Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Amazon followed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business