Business

Who pays when the banks shut up shop?

7 minutes to read

ASB has announced 23 branch closures in February next year. Photo / file

Tamsyn Parker
By:

Money Editor, NZ Herald

Working from home looks set to become a permanent arrangement for some bank staff as branches continue to close, but so far just one major bank is offering to subsidise the extra costs that means

