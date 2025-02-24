Where to get the cheapest petrol in NZ

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

By Krystal Gibbens of RNZ

Timaru was the cheapest place for fuel while Greymouth was the priciest in recent weeks, according to data from petrol price comparison app Gaspy.

Gaspy’s price comparison of 91 petrol prices in mid-February found consumers could face stark price differences depending where they were in the country.

As of February 19, Greymouth was the priciest town for fuel, followed by Tauranga, Kaitāia, Wānaka, Thames and Whangārei.

Timaru had the lowest fuel prices, followed by Nelson, Richmond, Blenheim and Hamilton.