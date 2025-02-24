Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Where to get the cheapest petrol in NZ

RNZ
2 mins to read

China fires live rounds near NZ, Germany’s snap election results, Pope Francis’ health, and Destiny Church news.

By Krystal Gibbens of RNZ

Timaru was the cheapest place for fuel while Greymouth was the priciest in recent weeks, according to data from petrol price comparison app Gaspy.

Gaspy’s price comparison of 91 petrol prices in mid-February found consumers could face stark price differences depending where they were in the country.

As of February 19, Greymouth was the priciest town for fuel, followed by Tauranga, Kaitāia, Wānaka, Thames and Whangārei.

Timaru had the lowest fuel prices, followed by Nelson, Richmond, Blenheim and Hamilton.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gaspy director Mike Newton said having the majority of the cheapest pricing in the South Island was a change from how pricing had been historically.

“It’s driven a lot by the discount retailers and in particular in recent years, NPD, who are based out of Nelson,” he said. “That’s why you see Nelson, Richmond and Blenheim among the cheapest.”

Newton said the same trend was observed when Gull started to operate down South.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“For a while, Gore was the cheapest place in the country because Gull opened their first station in the South Island in Gore,” he said.

Newton said fuel prices appeared to be declining, although somewhat gently.

“As the New Zealand dollar rallies, we can expect that to continue.”

However, global political or trade factors could alter that trajectory, he warned.

Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business