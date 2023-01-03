Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Where the Super Fund sees opportunity in 2023

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Guardians of NZ Superannuation are focused on investing in climate change mitigation globally. Photo / Levente Gyori

Guardians of NZ Superannuation are focused on investing in climate change mitigation globally. Photo / Levente Gyori

The Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation will remain “disciplined” in their pursuit of returns on investments, while pledging to put money where their morals are.

Super Fund head of external investments and partnerships Del Hart

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business