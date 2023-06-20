Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Where house prices have crashed and billions in wealth have vanished

New York Times
By Natasha Frost
6 mins to read
New townhouses in Auckland. Photo / Ruth McDowall, The New York Times

New townhouses in Auckland. Photo / Ruth McDowall, The New York Times

Michael Wilson was hopeful when he put his three-bedroom house up for sale: over a dozen would-be buyers came to the initial showing.

But about a year later, the property is still for sale. Offer

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business