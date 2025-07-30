Advertisement
Govt sending a dangerous signal to business investors with butter dramas – Roger Partridge

By Roger Partridge
Finance Minister Nicola Willis' remarks on butter prices risk souring investor trust in NZ’s policy climate, writes Roger Partridge. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by Roger Partridge
Roger Partridge is chair and a senior fellow at The New Zealand Initiative.

THE FACTS

  • Nicola Willis met with Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell to discuss rising butter prices and global dairy trends last week.
  • Butter was $8.60 per 500g, up 46.5% in the year to June, according to Stats NZ.
  • A large proportion of the price of butter is dictated by global demand for the dairy product.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis described last week’s meeting with Fonterra’s chief executive as “routine”.

But routine meetings do not usually begin with public promises that a CEO will “front up” over pricing.

Nor do they require clarification in Parliament, a prime-time media round and a CEO pursued

