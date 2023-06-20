Voyager 2023 media awards

What’s in store from Fletcher Building investor day tomorrow?

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
Stewart Vaughan, Hamish McBeath and Marise Hurley at the new Gib factory last October. Photo / Greg Bowker

Fewer new house starts, falling house prices, pressures to retain margin gains and opening its vast new Tauranga Gib mill: that’s the climate in which Fletcher Building will present at tomorrow’s investor day.

Deeper insights

