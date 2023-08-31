Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

What’s helping to drive the wealthy to splash out on ultra-luxury Regent cruises

Grant Bradley
By
5 mins to read
Take a tour of the Seven Seas Grandeur, the ship billed as the most luxurious in the world. Video / Supplied

The weakening New Zealand economy isn’t putting a dent in demand for cruise travel, says the Australasian head of ultra-luxury cruise line Regent Seven Seas.

In fact, the battle to reduce inflation by pushing up

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business