Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

What would happen to rental property if a capital gains tax came in? – Mary Holm

Mary Holm
By
Columnist·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read
Some people selling rental properties fear a capital gains tax. Photo / 123rf

Some people selling rental properties fear a capital gains tax. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Worries about capital gains tax

Question: I have a rental property purchased for $187,000, which is rented to my parents for the last 13 years and is now worth about $700,000. I keep on hearing this capital gains tax news and worry that, if the law changes, I would

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Basis reinvents the switchboard

Basis reinvents the switchboard

Kiwi startup Basis says its smart panel will be safer, cheaper, and shave up to $1000 per year from your power bill. Video / Dean Purcell