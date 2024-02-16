Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

What will it take to fix Fletcher Building?

Anne Gibson
By
7 mins to read
The just-resigned CEO of the biggest construction company, Ross Taylor, explains how Fletcher Building has lost hundreds of millions of dollars in a matter of years, and if it can ever be fixed. Video / Carson Bluck

Wednesday was St Valentine’s Day but perhaps somewhat ominously, it was also Ash Wednesday - the start of the season of Lent.

For this country’s largest listed construction company, building manufacturer and supplier, that day

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business