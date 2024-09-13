Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Focusing on share returns for less than a year - that’s just silly - Mary Holm

Mary Holm
By
Columnist·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read
Focusing on the short-term returns of shares is not a good idea, Mary Holm says. Photo / 123rf

Focusing on the short-term returns of shares is not a good idea, Mary Holm says. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

10-month results mean little

Q: Re your response last week on KiwiSaver for the grandkids: I have accessed Smart Investor on the sorted.org.nz pages that you mentioned and note that most

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business