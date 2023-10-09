Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

What links Hamas to the Axis of Resistance and its patron Iran?

Financial Times
6 mins to read
Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip on Monday. Israel's military battled to drive Hamas fighters out of southern towns and seal its borders on Monday. Photo / Fatima Shbair, AP

Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip on Monday. Israel's military battled to drive Hamas fighters out of southern towns and seal its borders on Monday. Photo / Fatima Shbair, AP

In the decades-long regional hostility between Israel and Iran, Palestinian militant group Hamas has never come fully under the Islamic republic’s sway.

It has in recent years taken money from Qatar, learned propaganda lessons from

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business