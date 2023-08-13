Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

What India needs is more cricket and less Bollywood

Financial Times
4 mins to read
Kane Williamson had some frustrations on the field during the IPL - but the league is blossoming. Photo / Photosport.nz

Kane Williamson had some frustrations on the field during the IPL - but the league is blossoming. Photo / Photosport.nz

OPINION

India’s economy has as much entrenched rust as it has entrepreneurial dynamism. And no two industries illustrate these contradictions more clearly than its most iconic entertainments, Bollywood and cricket. Facing the same challenge —

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business