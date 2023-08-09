Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

WeWork warns of ‘substantial doubt’ over future as going concern

Financial Times
By Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson
3 mins to read
WeWork went public in 2021 via a merger with a blank-cheque company. Photo / 123RF

WeWork went public in 2021 via a merger with a blank-cheque company. Photo / 123RF

WeWork, the US office space company SoftBank once valued at US$47 billion ($77.3b), has warned for the first time that it faces “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue as a going concern.

In a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business