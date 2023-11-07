Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

WeWork files for bankruptcy amid office market downturn

Financial Times
By Sujeet Indap and Eric Platt
4 mins to read
WeWork sought to establish itself as a lifestyle brand but could not generate the profits to match its vision. Photo / AP

WeWork sought to establish itself as a lifestyle brand but could not generate the profits to match its vision. Photo / AP

WeWork has filed for bankruptcy, a humbling fall for the once high-flying co-working start-up co-founded by Adam Neumann and backed by billions of dollars from Japan’s SoftBank.

The company that set out to revolutionise office

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business