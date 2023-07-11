A trade union says Westpac's pay offers have been disappointing. Photo / File

Westpac workers will vote on strike action after a union said more than 95 per cent of members rejected a pay offer after four months of bargaining.

Callum Francis, FIRST Union national finance organiser, said bank workers were “disappointed and offended” during negotiations with the bank and had now rejected an offer.

The union said pay increases were below the rate of inflation and well below their fair share of Westpac’s reported billion dollars in profit for the past financial year.

“Bank workers shouldn’t have to negotiate for four months for a pay rise that keeps up with the cost of living with one of the largest banks in the Australasian market, who are supposedly an industry leader and last year made over a billion dollars in profit,” Francis said.

“Since 2021, Westpac workers have received pay increases well below the rate of inflation while bank profits remained steady and executives and managers’ salaries continued to rise.”

The union said a vote on industrial action will be held in the coming days.

“It’s not common for bank workers in New Zealand to strike but they feel that their backs are against the wall after four frustrating months of negotiations and an insulting offer,” Francis added.

“We will support our Westpac members to seek significant pay rises that reflect the bank’s excessive profitability against the backdrop of a rising cost of living across the country.”

Westpac has been approached for comment this morning.

Bank worker strikers are rare in New Zealand.

Union members at ANZ and National banks walked off the job in 2008 after an impasse during collective agreement negotiations.