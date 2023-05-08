Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Westpac NZ’s Catherine McGrath sees risks of hard landing for NZ economy

Jamie Gray
By
4 mins to read
Westpac New Zealand chief executive Catherine McGrath. Photo / Mark Tantrum

Westpac New Zealand chief executive Catherine McGrath. Photo / Mark Tantrum

Westpac NZ chief executive Catherine McGrath says the bank is contacting 1600 cash-constrained customers a month as the economy approaches what she expects to be a hard landing.

The bank earlier reported a 33 per

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business